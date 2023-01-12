Source: 3 up for drug dealing -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Harare men are in remand prison following their arrest on charges of dealing in drugs.

Munyaradzi Makwara, Innocent Chawira and Jeffrey Jakacha of Mabvuku appeared before Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa facing charges of unlawful possession of drugs.

According to court reports, on January 9, 2023 at around 1200 hours, information was received by police that there was rampant illegal drug dealing at Budiriro 4, Harare.

Using the information detectives proceeded to Budiriro on the same day at around 1300 hours for further investigations and discovered that Makwara was indeed dealing with drugs.

They searched his vehicle and recovered three sachets of Metyledioxymethamphetamine, popularly referred to as crystal meth worth $32 000, leading to his arrest.

He was remanded in custody to January 19.

On January 8, 2023, information was received that Jakacha was also dealing in drugs.

His house was searched and police recovered sachets of the same drug with a street value of $90 000.

He was remanded in custody to January 26.

Chawira was caught with some drugs with a street value of $10 000 and was remanded in custody to January 25.