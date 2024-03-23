Source: 3 Zambian poachers jailed 9 years –Newsday Zimbabwe

The trio were also found guilty of illegally entering the country and possessing ivory.

THREE Zambian nationals who were on Tuesday arrested for poaching in Katombola, near the Kazungula border post, were yesterday jailed for nine years each by a Zimbabwean court.

Liston Muchelo(22), Alex Kakoma (22) and Martin Silitshebo (36) fired two shots at game rangers leading to a gunfire exchange which eventually resulted in the death of two accomplices.

Upon their arrest, the trio were found in possession of 15 elephant tusks weighing 128,82kgs, firearms and six live rounds of ammunition.

It was also revealed that on March 19, the group of poachers entered Zimbabwe from Botswana through an illegal bush entry point near the Kazungula border post.

The poachers are said to have intended to cross to Zambia, but while in Zimbabwe the accused persons proceeded to the Magumbeze area where they were arrested.

Addressing graduates at Matusadona National Park in Kariba recently, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) director-general Fulton Mangwanya said poaching is a major concern and that there is need for more efforts to curb the vice.

In December 2020, two ZimParks rangers were overpowered and drowned by four suspected Zambian men they had arrested for poaching.

The two park rangers were allegedly thrown in Lake Kariba by the suspects as they were waiting to transport the suspects by boat to Kariba town to be charged. The rangers had apprehended the poachers in Matusadona National Park.