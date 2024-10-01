PRETORIA, South Africa – The Pretoria High Court has sentenced three illegal Zimbabwean nationals, Edison Ngamiko, 38, Amos Hassan Masiya, 38, and Edron Panashe Chisanako, 39, to two life terms each for two counts of murder.

They were also sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment each for attempted murder and 12 months imprisonment for being illegal in the country.

The charges arose from a tragic incident that occurred on 17 February 2023, when the three men were approached by three young girls aged 15,16, and 23 at Mashanganeng Tavern in Olievenhoutbosch.

The girls requested money from the trio to purchase alcohol, and the men initially provided them with R40.

When the girls asked for an additional R20 to pay a male companion who was going to accompany them home, the accused complied, bringing the total amount given to R60.

Later that night, as the girls were leaving the tavern, the accused accompanied them.

When they reached Mamello Street, Chisanako demanded sexual favours from the 15-year-old girl.

When the girl refused and the 16-year-old reprimanded him, Chisanako shot the 16-year-old in the neck, resulting in her immediate collapse.

He then shot the other two girls multiple times, leading to their deaths at the scene.

A shot fired during the chaos hit Ngamiko accidentally. Upon realizing the 16-year-old was still alive, Ngamiko attempted to finish the job, but the firearm had run out of bullets, thereafter they fled the scene.

The surviving victim crawled home and report the incident.

The police discovered the two bodies of the deceased girls after patrolling the area that same night.

The police investigation led to Ngamiko’s arrest three days later, on 20 February 2023, while he was receiving treatment for his gunshot wound.

Masiya was arrested on 9 October 2023 on unrelated charges but was later linked to the murder.

After, he identified Chisanako, who was apprehended the next day on 10 October 2023.

During the trial, all three accused pleaded not guilty, with Ngamiko and Masiya acknowledging the incident but claiming that Chisanako was the one who committed the offence.

Chisanako denied being present on the day of the incident.

However, Prosecutor Advocate David Molokomme successfully presented compelling evidence, including witness testimonies, that established the trio’s common purpose in committing the crimes.

During sentencing, the defence sought leniency, appealing to the court to consider their family responsibilities in Zimbabwe.

However, Advocate Molokomme argued firmly for life sentences, reflecting the serious nature of the offences and the lasting impact on the victims’ families.

He emphasized the defendants’ lack of remorse and their previous convictions for violent crimes including robbery and house breaking.

He highlighted the significant emotional trauma inflicted, supported by a Victim Impact Statement (VIS) facilitated by the Court Preparation Officer Legobang Lebese, which revealed the lasting psychological effects on the surviving victim where the victim indicated that, she still has flash backs of the day of the incident and still experiences pain where she was shot.

The Acting Judge Matlapeng, upon reviewing the evidence and arguments, agreed with the State’s position, noting the lack of remorse and the brutal nature of the act.

He noted that the three men, while seeking a better life in South Africa, instead chose a path of violence and disrespect for the law.

Moreover, it was the responsibility of the court to protect society from such acts of violence, emphasising that illegal immigrants must respect the laws of South Africa.

Therefore, he found no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentences.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomes the sentencing of the three men, considering it a crucial step towards justice.

Story based on unedited statement by South African National Prosecuting Authority