Source: 300 Khami prisoners baptised – The Southern Eye

OVER 300 inmates at Khami Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo have been baptised as of last week, marking a significant milestone in their journey of reform and rehabilitation.

This followed weeks of Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church evangelism and discipleship programmes aimed at fostering spiritual renewal among the incarcerated.

The event was led by retired evangelist Dumisani Nkomo, himself a former Khami Prison inmate and Khonzile Khumalo, who are part of the church’s dedicated prison ministry team.

Nkomo said he found faith while serving time for armed robbery in 1989.

The SDA has also partnered a faith-based organisation, Jesus Behind Bars, to drill three boreholes at Khami.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service public relations officer, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, invited churches to provide spiritual guidance to prisoners as part of their rehabilitation process.

“Crime has so many facets, one of them is spiritual, that is why we need churches because first of all, one has to find peace, the inner peace, to embrace that you committed a crime, for one to do that he or she needs pastors,” Khanyezi told Southern Eye yesterday.

“One does not need to be angry with prison officers.

“There is peace education that you need to talk to the inner man who needs to understand that you are behind bars for a reason that you wronged the society; it has to be accepted by the heart after that you should look for the offended and explain to them what happened during the commissioning of the crime.”

She said the church played a huge role for prisoners seeking forgiveness and redemption for crimes committed.

“We are aligning ourselves to the standard guidelines by opening our doors to the church,” she said.

Meanwhile, Khanyezi said Khami would be having a family week from April 28 to enable inmates to interact and have fun with their families.

During the family week, there will be no restrictions. Prisoners will enjoy doing a braai with their relatives while playing music,” she said.