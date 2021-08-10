Source: 4 armed robbers shot dead, 2 others arrested – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GUZHA

FOUR armed robbers, who travelled from South Africa and committed various crimes in Bulawayo and surrounding areas, were on Saturday shot dead, while two others were arrested after an exchange of gunfire.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development yesterday.

“The suspects cleared two armed robbery cases which include one which occurred at Access Finance Bureau de Change and another which occurred at Choppies Supermarket, Parklands in Bulawayo,” Nyathi said.

He said on August 5, two other armed robbers were arrested in connection with several robbery cases which occurred from December 2020 to May 2021.

“The police arrested the two at a roadblock in Makhado, Beitbridge, after receiving information that the duo was heading to South Africa to evade arrest,” Nyathi said.

He said their accomplices were still at large, while four robbery cases which they committed were cleared.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of other members of the gang who include Fortunate Ndlovu, Derick Nkomo, Khanyihle, Xoximpilo, Ackin, Nicho and Easter,” Nyathi said.

“The ZRP has intensified operations to account for all armed robbery syndicates and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” he said.