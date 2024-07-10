4 fined for possession of vulture’s head

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

FOUR men from Harare found with a vulture’s head worth US$200, that they intended to sell, have been fined US$180 each for possessing a trophy of a specially protected animal.

Each must also pay an additional US$50 as their share of the value of the vulture.

Tafadzwa Mushamba (41), Zvenyika Nyamasoka (50), Kudakwashe Nyikadzino (47) and Tinashe Chigwida (40), were convicted of unlawful possession of a vulture’s head when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Lissah Mutendereki.

Prosecutor Mrs Mandirasa Chigumira said on Friday last week detectives from CID minerals, flora and fauna unit in Harare heard that the four had a vulture’s head at Africa Unity Square and were looking sell it.

They were given the description of the four men and Detective Sergeant Murahwa, Detective Sergeant Kemusi and Detective Sergeant Shekwani went to Africa Unity Square and put the area under surveillance, and were also on the lookout for people who matched the given description. The court heard that at around 12.35pm, the detectives identified the four, who were seated on the northern side of Africa Unity Square and arrested them.