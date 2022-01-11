Source: 4 Heavily-armed Poachers In Fierce Shootout With Guards At A Private Game Park

Four poachers armed with AK-47 rifles were engaged in a fierce shootout with 14 guards at Eldorado Game Park in Macheke, Mashonaland East province on Friday night after killing impalas in the game reserve, reported The NewsHawks.

Three of the poachers were arrested while a fourth managed to evade arrest and is still at large. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the incident.

The poachers reportedly sneaked into the farm on Thursday night to hunt and kill wildlife.

The private game park is owned by a Middle East honorary diplomat and businessman. The NewsHawks quoted a source as saying: