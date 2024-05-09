Source: 4 perish in Shurugwi road accident -Newsday Zimbabwe

Four people died on the spot while four others were injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree along the Shurugwi-Zvishavane Highway on Monday evening.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident Wednesday.

“Police confirm a fatal road traffic accident where four people died on the spot on May 6 at around 6pm at the 43km peg along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road in Shurugwi,” Mahoko said.

“A Toyota Wish vehicle carrying seven passengers hit a tree after veering off the road.

“One Trymore Mapolisa (47) was the driver and the vehicle was travelling towards Shurugwi. Upon reaching the 43 km peg, he lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road to the left side before hitting a tree.”

Mahoko said the bodies of the dead were taken to Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

He said the names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been informed.