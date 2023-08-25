Source: 40 CCC members granted bail -Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s Glen View South candidate, Grandmore Hakata, and 39 other party members were yesterday granted bail after spending days behind bars.

Hakata and the CCC activists appeared before Harare magistrate, Learnmore Mapiye, facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

They were granted US$100 bail each and ordered to report to police every fortnight and not interfere with State witnesses.

“The evidence led by the State cannot lead the accused persons to be denied bail,” Mapiye said in her ruling.

“The court is of the view that the accused are good candidates for bail.”

Hakata and his co-accused were arrested at Machipisa shopping centre, Highfield, early this month while on a campaign trail.

Hakata is facing a separate charge of failing to notify police about the intended car rally.

According to police, the CCC had notified authorities about a campaign rally, but then diverted from the planned location leading to their arrest.

The opposition accuses police of acting in a partisan manner.

According to the CCC, Zanu PF supporters were conducting car rallies almost everyday in several urban areas but were not being arrested.

Charlotte Chikoore prosecuted for the State.