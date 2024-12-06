Source: 43 eye vacant City of Harare post -Newsday Zimbabwe

FORTY-THREE individuals have applied for the lucrative vacant post of Harare City Council finance director, mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed yesterday.

Mafume was responding to media reports that council had extended the contract of acting finance director Godfrey Kusangaya.

He also refuted claims that councillors from the human resources and general purposes committee received bribes to renew Kusangaya’s contract for another year.

Mafume yesterday said Kusangaya had expressed no interest in the position of finance director.

“We are humbled with the response. We are very happy with the patriotic response. They are more interested in the service than remuneration,” he said.

“Kusangaya has expressed no interest in the position . . . He will be a very generous man to bribe people for a position which he did not apply for.

Mafume said applicants would be shortlisted by the Local Government Board before interviews.

The post has been vacant for years