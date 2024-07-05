Source: 44 years on, no TV, radio signals in Binga –Newsday Zimbabwe

In an interview yesterday, Chief Sikalenge told NewsDay that Binga still has no signals, depriving villagers of information on national development.

He said the information blackout had persisted despite government promise to disburse three million decoders.

“No one has ever come to fix the signals. This year is the 44th year without signals in Binga and it is embarrassing to be still lagging,” Chief Sikalenge said.

“The situation is very unfortunate because how are we expected to get informed without any frequency in our district? How do we express our grievances or air our views when we are this far behind?”

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere was not answering his phone yesterday.

In 2022, then deputy Information minister Kindness Paradza revealed that government would for the first time in 42 years connect Binga to local television and radio.