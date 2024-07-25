Source: 44 Zinasu members arrested over violent skirmishes –Newsday Zimbabwe

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police were called in after violence erupted among the activists.

POLICE yesterday arrested 44 members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) at the Zesa Training Centre in Belvedere, Harare, following the eruption of violence which resulted in destruction of property.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police were called in after violence erupted among the activists.

He dispelled reports that the police were responsible for the violence.

“The police were only called in to come and maintain law and order. This is on record and can be confirmed by Zesa officials,” Nyathi said.

“We appeal to civic organisations to verify with police before issuing statements or raising unsubstantiated allegations.”

Meanwhile, Nyathi has expressed concerns over a surge in murder cases related to domestic violence, clashes at beer drinking places, witchcraft allegations and debt disputes.

“The ZRP is concerned with the number of murder cases which are occurring throughout the country due to domestic violence which include extra-marital affairs, sharing of property on separation and failure to resolve petty issues by couples,” he said.

“The ZRP urges the public to find peaceful methods of resolving disputes or differences at family and society level. This includes fora where adults and children will be embarking on various socio-economic activities.

“The church, traditional leaders and general community is implored to come on board to ensure the public respects the sanctity of human life. The police will continue to engage communities in order to promote a culture of law-abiding citizens in all facets of life.”

Nyathi released the names of victims of an accident that occurred at the 70km peg along the Ngundu-Tanganda Road, which claimed eight lives.

They are Evarson Mawire (41) from Nyengerai village in Masvingo, Clemence Chitumba from Chitumba village in Masvingo, Davison Gomo (57) from Chademana in Chiredzi and Kumbirai Mudzivo from Village 3C Matutu in Mukwasine.

Others are Tosiya Dzuda (43) from Chatanda village in Masvingo, Misheck Muzamani (53) from Mazarire village in Nyajena, Gabriel Dzanayi (23) of Gunikani village in Masvingo and Phineas Dzanayi from the same area.