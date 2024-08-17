44th SADC Summit Live Blog

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
All is set for the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden. Delegates have started arriving.
The new Chairperson of SADC President Mnangagwa is now making his acceptance speech.
He expresses appreciation of President Lourenço for his astute leadership of SADC over the past year.
President Mnangagwa says he accepts the SADC Chairpersonship with humility and grace.
He pays tribute to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for leading the Organ on Defence and Politics over the past year.
He congratulates Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being the new leader of the Organ and assures her of his full support.
SADC Chairperson Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço is now giving his keynote address.
He thanks President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwean people for accepting to host the 44th SADC Summit and for their exceptional hospitality.
The Chair welcomes Dr Mbumba.
He calls for a minute of silence in honour of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob and soldiers who have died during peacekeeping Missions in the region.
President Lourenço says that he is confident that the incoming SADC Chair President Mnangagwa will push forward with SADC&x27;s Industrialisation agenda and promote innovation.
He says the SADC region is continuing to invest in energy generation to ensure increased productivity.
The SADC Chair says that SADC should continue addressing the issue of free movement of people in the region. He says countries should work on removing all barriers to the movement of people in the region.
President Lourenço says the region has launched a US$5.5 billion humanitarian appeal to address the issue of food shortage.
President Lourenço says that the SADC mission in Cabo Delgado was successfully concluded.
He has condemned the genocide that is happening in Gaza where he says women and children are the major victims in Israel&x27;s attacks.
President Lourenço thanks SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi for supporting his chairmanship tenure which is about to end.
He invites President Mnangagwa to come forward for the official handover of the Chairmanship.
First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa flanked by her counterparts-Malawian First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera, First Lady of Angola Dr Ana Dias Lourenco to the left, while Eswatin Queen and a representative from Seychelles are on her right during proceedings of the 44th SADC Summit of heads of State.
From the summit, the First Ladies will join other delegates and environmentalists for the launch and establishment of SADC Region First Ladies FORUM ON ENVIRONMENT (SFLFE). The event is being held on the sidelines of the Summit.
Regional winners of the 2023 SADC Secondary School Essay Competition, SADC Tertiary Institution Essay Competition and Media Awards are now being announced.
Zimpapers Kudakwashe Hunda scoops first prize in photography
The Sunday Mail Debra Matabvu scoops first position in print media
