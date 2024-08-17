44th SADC Summit Live Blog

SADC Chairperson Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço is now giving his keynote address.

He thanks President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwean people for accepting to host the 44th SADC Summit and for their exceptional hospitality.

The Chair welcomes Dr Mbumba.

He calls for a minute of silence in honour of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob and soldiers who have died during peacekeeping Missions in the region.

President Lourenço says that he is confident that the incoming SADC Chair President Mnangagwa will push forward with SADC&x27;s Industrialisation agenda and promote innovation.

He says the SADC region is continuing to invest in energy generation to ensure increased productivity.

The SADC Chair says that SADC should continue addressing the issue of free movement of people in the region. He says countries should work on removing all barriers to the movement of people in the region.

President Lourenço says the region has launched a US$5.5 billion humanitarian appeal to address the issue of food shortage.

President Lourenço says that the SADC mission in Cabo Delgado was successfully concluded.

He has condemned the genocide that is happening in Gaza where he says women and children are the major victims in Israel&x27;s attacks.

President Lourenço thanks SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi for supporting his chairmanship tenure which is about to end.

He invites President Mnangagwa to come forward for the official handover of the Chairmanship.