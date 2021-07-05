Source: 453 Mash East healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 | The Herald

Andrew Muvishi Mash East Correspondent

A TOTAL of 453 healthcare workers in Mashonaland East have tested positive for Covid-19 to date, translating to 16.3% of the total number of cases in the province.

As of yesterday, Mashonaland East had recorded 3 789 cases.

However, acting provincial medical director Dr Paul Matsvimbo said the infections have not affected health centres in the province as they remain operational.

He said 129 Covid-19 Infections were reported in the province on Sunday, the highest daily count since the pandemic began. Seven of the infected persons are healthcare workers. Among the infected persons are six fully-vaccinated persons.

“Most of the health workers isolated themselves at home. But as a measure to provide the staff with critical healthcare, the newly established isolation centre has a ward for staff which is also equipped with advanced machinery and this will boost the workers’ morale,” said Dr Matsvimbo.

He emphasised the need for vigilance.

“As of Wednesday, we have seen our biggest jump, cases are increasing at an alarming rate,” said Dr Matsvimbo.

“We have record 59 positive cases which were identified from 402 samples tested today.”

Marondera has been identified as a Covid-19 hotspot in the province as it accounted for 32 of the 59 cases recorded yesterday. Cumulatively, Marondera has accounted for 1 169 cases of the provincial total of 2 795, followed by Murehwa district with 360 cases and Mutoko with 299 cases.

Goromonzi has 257 cumulative cases, Chikomba 254, Seke 179, Hwedza 114, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe 100 and Mudzi 63.