Source: 5 cops in trouble for killing Ntabazinduna man – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO

FIVE police officers from Bulawayo are in trouble for allegedly hitting a Ntabazinduna man to death for an undisclosed offence.

It is alleged that the five police officers took turns to assault the victim.

The accused are Herbert Kanyiyi (40) of Nkulumane Police Camp, Barnwell Mahachi (31), Amigo Shumba (32), Norge Rapayi (28) all of Fairbridge Police Camp, and Mbekezeli Bhebhe (47) with the Bulawayo Police Homicide section.