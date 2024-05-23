5 die in Mabvuku accident

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

Five people died on the spot when two commuter omnibuses were involved in an accident with a lorry on Tuesday night.

Police say one of the commuter omnibuses collided with the lorry before it was rammed from the back by another kombi.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident, which occurred yesterday (Tuesday) at around 5pm along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area in Mabvuku, in which a lorry was involved in a head on collision with a commuter omnibus.

“Subsequently, another kombi rammed into the back of the first commuter omnibus. Five people died on the spot. Police attended the scene and more details will be released in due course,” he said.

About 27 people were killed while 159 were injured in the 286 road traffic accidents recorded during this year’s Easter holiday.

The death toll dropped marginally from the 29 killed last year, with the injury toll rising from the 145 last year.

The number of road accidents remained almost constant, falling slightly from 288 to 286. Of the 286 road accidents recorded, 26 of them were fatal.

A comprehensive analysis by the police found that most accidents recorded during the Easter holiday were attributed to speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking errors and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

Such accidents are preventable.

Nine other people were also killed, while 25 others were injured in 100 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide on Independence Day.

During the same period last year, four people were killed while 22 others were injured in 133 road accidents recorded.

This year, there was an increase in the number of people who died in road accidents as well as the number of people injured.