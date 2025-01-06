5 in trouble for robbing Chinese national 

The court heard the suspects approached the victim armed with an unidentified pistol after they scaled a precast security wall.

FIVE men appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande accused of robbing a Chinese national of US$5 800 at gunpoint.

Boldwin Mpofu (38), Godwin Johannes (31), Lyghton Nembaware (37), Ngobile Dube (45) and Dumisani Sibanda (42) were remanded in custody and advised to approach the High Court for bail.

The State alleged that on December 6, last year  the accused  robbed the complainant, Xiang Shuangde, at his house in Chisipite, Harare.

While in the house the suspects confronted Xiang who was seated in the lounge with other family members.

The court heard that the accused tied the victim’s hands with electric cables and stole US$2 300 and ankle bracelets valued at US$3 500 and fled.

 

 

On December 10, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that the suspects were involved in another robbery.

The detectives followed up on the information and arrested all the accused persons.

 

