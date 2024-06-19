Source: 5 killed in Harare-Bindura Highway accident –Newsday Zimbabwe

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred yesterday afternoon at the 37km peg along the Harare-Bindura Highway.

FIVE people died when a commuter omnibus collided head-on with a truck.

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred yesterday afternoon at the 37km peg along the Harare-Bindura Highway.

“Five people were killed, while 13 others were injured when a kombi carrying 18 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a MAN truck with three passengers on board,” he said.

“Subsequently, the kombi side-swiped with a Toyota Belta vehicle with three passengers on board.”

Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to Concession Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.