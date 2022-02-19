Source: 5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

FIVE Harare teachers were yesterday fined $10 000 each by Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini for operating illegal schools.

They were part of the 19 teachers who have been dragged to court for operating unregistered schools.

Fungai Masunda (36), Tinashe Jeure (31), Fact Chiranga (27), Brian Chiweshe, Steven Virimayi and Barry Lovemore Musarurwa were found guilty of violating the Education Act, which governs the running of private schools.

According to the State, the accused were operating illegal schools in areas such as Southlea Park and Tariro Hopely in Harare until their arrest last month.

The offence came to light when the Primary and Secondary Education ministry launched an operation targeting unlicensed schools.