Source: $500m war chest for cyclone victims | The Sunday Mail

Fungai Lupande

Mash Central Bureau

The Government has availed $500 million to provide relief to communities that were affected by Tropical Storm Ana recently, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

Speaking during a tour of areas affected by the freak weather event in Mashonaland Central, Minister Kazembe, who is also the province’s ruling party chairperson, said Government would distribute 50 tonnes of grain to every province as part of relief efforts.

He visited Hoya and Chedereka villages, which were among the worst affected areas.

Keche, Kairezi, Kakonono and Gumbochuma primary schools in Chadereka had their roofs blown off by strong winds.

Tents, which will be used as makeshift classrooms when schools open tomorrow, have already been provided.

“President Mnangagwa will make sure that no family starves,” Minister Kazembe told the community in Hoya Village.

“We are aware that local authorities, companies and the communities chipped in to assist, and we are thankful that we did not lose any lives. Government has set aside $500 million as a relief fund to assist all districts affected by floods, including Muzarabani and Mbire. Each province will be given 50 tonnes of grain to also assist people affected by the floods.”

Muzarabani North National Assembly representative Cde Zhemu Soda, who is also Energy and Power Development Minister, said people in his constituency were in need of food aid.