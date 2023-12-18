Source: 5,2% slump in mineral production: ZimStat –Newsday Zimbabwe

MINERAL production in Zimbabwe has gone down by 5,2% to 139,9 in the third quarter of the year from the comparable period in 2022, latest statistics by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has shown piling pressure on government coffers since the mining sector is the largest foreign currency earner.

ZimStat said the Index of Mineral Production was covering the 2019 first quarter to the 2023 third quarter.

The Index of Mineral Production shows relative changes in the volume of output for the mining sector over time, in relation to a given reference period.

“For 3rd quarter 2023, the Index of Mineral Production stood at 139,9, reflecting a year-on-year percentage decrease of 5,2 compared to the index value of 147,6 recorded in the third quarter 2022,” the ZimStat report read.

“The quarter-on-quarter comparison shows a 3% decrease in the index from 144,3 recorded in second quarter 2023 to 139,9 recorded in third quarter 2023. The annual indices from fist quarter 2019 to third quarter 2023 have been revised.”

ZimStat said the output index for gold in the 3rd quarter 2023 was 123,5 compared to 123,0 recorded in second quarter 2023, reflecting a 0,39 percentage increase in gold production.

“Of the 8,602kg of gold produced in third quarter 2023, large scale producers, small scale producers and secondary producers contributed 36%, 60% and 4%, respectively,” the report reads.

ZimStat said platinum mining output index increased by 7,7% to 141,3 from the 2022 third quarter value of 131,3.

“Diamond recorded an output index of 224,5 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 288,2 in third quarter 2022. Year-on-year comparison shows a 22,1% decrease. Percentage change for the quarter-on-quarter index was 14%,” ZimStat said.

“Nickel output index for third quarter 2023 was 105,0. Year-on-year index comparison recorded a decrease of 4% as 4,642mt (metric tonnes) were produced in third quarter of 2023 compared to 4,837mt produced in 3rd quarter 2022.

“Similarly, quarter-on-quarter output index had a percentage increase of 7,7 attributed to an increase in production from 4,313mt up to 4,642mt recorded in second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2023, respectively,” the report said.

ZimStat also indicated that copper production went up by 20,1% to 172,7 from 3,057mt in third quarter of 2022 to 3,672mt in 2023.

“Coal recorded an output index of 325,1 in third quarter 2023. Year-on-year index comparison reflects a percentage increase of 96,6 from 264,0 recorded in third quarter 2022. Output went up from 1,018,507mt in third quarter 2022 to 1 254,417mt for third quarter in 2023.

“Quarter-on-quarter analysis shows an output index of 325,1, reflecting a 29,6% decrease from 461,6 recorded in second quarter 2023,” ZimStat said.

Lithium production index for third quarter of 2023 was 715,4 depicting a year-on-year increase of 215,8 from 226,5 in the third quarter of 2022.

“Production increased from 24,376mt in 2nd quarter 2023 to 113,292mt in third quarter 2023, bringing about a quarter-on-quarter percentage increase of 364,8,” the statistics body said.

ZimStat said the third quarter production index for granite stood at 754,3 in 2023 recording a year-on-year percentage increase of 134,8 from 321,3 in the third quarter of 2022.