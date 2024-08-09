Source: ‘58% Zim infants not being breastfed in first 6 months’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

The SDGs, adopted by the United Nations in 2015, aim to ensure that at least 70% of infants are exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life by the year 2030.

APPROXIMATELY 42% of Zimbabwean infants are being exclusively breastfed in their first six months, falling significantly short of the 70% target set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, the United Nations Children’s Fund has said.

The failure has raised serious concerns over infant nutrition and health in Zimbabwe.

In a statement during Breastfeeding Week Commemorations, Unicef said only 44% of infants were being exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life.

“This figure is 42% in Zimbabwe, falling short of the Sustainable Development Goal target of at least 70% by 2030

“Zimbabwe has active structures and policies to promote optimal infant and young child feeding. Nevertheless, many Zimbabwean infants and young children are not breastfed,” Unicef said.

The commemorations are being held under the theme Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All.

Unicef said the 2019 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey report indicated that only two-thirds or 59% of children were breastfed within the first one hour after birth and many children stopped being breastfed before they reached the recommended 24 months.

“The proportion of children 0 to 23 months of age who are fed using bottles is increasing at 23,7%, a more than 10% increase over the past five years.

“This increase in the use of bottles threatens not only breastfeeding’s natural processes, but also the environment,” the statement read.

“Over the past years, Zimbabwe has witnessed increased aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers of breast milk substitutes through health workers and the promotion of specific products covered under the Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes, including formula milk and follow-on milk marketed as ‘supplementary’ to breastfeeding.”

Unicef said marketing influenced social norms by making formula use seem extensive, modern and comparable to or better than breast milk.

The UN agency said breastfeeding support should be accessible to all mothers, regardless of circumstances, including paid maternity leave, medically sound information on first foods and supportive working environments.

“Young and working mothers, mothers with disabilities as well as those living in poverty, with HIV and in emergency situations all require tailored information, counselling and practical assistance to breastfeed,” it said.

Zimbabwe, with support from Unicef, recently reviewed the national Infant Nutrition Regulations: SI-46 of 1998 to update national guidance in line with latest World Health Assembly principles.

The regulations are expected to address the growing influence of digital media as a source of information and a platform for aggressive marketing and advertising.

Unicef is also working with the government and WHO to advocate for a multi-sectoral approach to support breastfeeding which includes legislation, strengthening health systems, advocacy, monitoring and interventions.