Source: 6 in court over Midlands robbing spree – NewsDay Zimbabwe

SIX suspected armed robbers, who had been terrorising businesspeople and individuals in the Midlands province since last year, were arrested recently after stealing cash and goods worth $1 million.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The gang appeared before Gokwe regional magistrate, Musaiona Shortgame, on Thursday last week facing 50 counts of armed robbery.

The gang includes three brothers Broadwell Chademana (20), Brighton (23), and Brandon (20) of Mateta, Gokwe; Obedience Gwisai (20) Torwood, Redcliff, Wiseman Watch (22) Luckmore Honye (26) of Simbi Park, Redcliff.

The State alleges that the gang stole over $1 million worth of valuables and property worth only $311 000 was recovered.

It is alleged that between August 2019 and March 2020, the accused connived with accomplices, Nxobile Moyo, Gift Masvazvike, Phenious Ncube, Mtabisi Ndiweni and others who are still at large and stormed several homes and businesses while armed with a firearm, machetes, iron bars, axes and sticks.

The State alleges that the accused attacked occupants before dispossessing them of valuables such as cash, cellphones, clothes, groceries, airtime cards and laptops.

They robbed 27 shops in Gokwe.

The State alleges that in October last year, the accused went to Chicago Bar at Gokwe Centre and approached Rodwell Dzitiro who had parked his vehicle before hiring him on the pretext that they wanted to travel to Mapfungautsi Extension.

It is alleged that the gang ordered Dzitiro to stop before robbing him of his vehicle, 50 litres of petrol and US$50. He lost property valued at $31 679.

They later dumped the vehicle at Bomba Business Centre where it was recovered.

In February, the robbers went to Daniel Mujamba’s house where they assaulted him before robbing him of a motor vehicle, R25 000, US$1 500 and four cellphones, all valued at $175 600.

The accused dumped Mujamba’s vehicle at Nkayi Business Centre where it was recovered.

The gang also attempted to rob CABS Bank manager Edson Tivakunde at his residence but failed.

They proceeded to Dorothy Munyegwa who owns a motor spares shop in Gokwe town and robbed her of cash and valuables worth $130 000.