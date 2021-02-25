Source: 6 year-old boy seeks medical help | The Herald

Herald Reporter

The Southerton Constituency Community Development Trust (SCCDT) is appealing for assistance to enable a 6-year-old Rugare boy to undergo a medical operation.

Tawanda Mundoza, who is bedridden, has difficulties in relieving himself . He has to resort to using disposable nappies.

He also recently had a blockage in his urinary tract and is now using a tube to pass urine.

Tawanda stays with his grandmother, Gogo Janet Mundoza, who has no source of income and has been failing to provide for him.

The trust’s founder Mr Andrew Makahamadze who recently donated groceries worth $20 000 for Tawanda’s upkeep ,urged people to help each other in their communities.

He said people should take a leaf from the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa whose philanthropic work has transformed millions of lives in the country.

“As a child of our mother Amai Mnangagwa, I am complementing her good work as she has impacted the lives of many people in the country positively,” said Mr Makahamadze.

“We mobilised food from our business community and some are still making their contributions.

“Tawanda also requires disposable nappies so we are working on modalities on how we can make sure that he gets a constant supply.”

Tawanda stays at No JL 22 Nyawocha Street in Rugare