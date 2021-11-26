6594 graduate at Midlands State University 

0

Source: 6594 graduate at Midlands State University | The Herald

6594 graduate at Midlands State University
President Mnangagwa officiating at the graduation ceremony.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of the Midlands State University (MSU) is officiating at the graduation ceremony where a record 6594 graduands will be graduating.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, President Mnangagwa is capping only 200 at the ceremony which is conducted at the university’s main campus in Gweru, while the majority will graduate virtually.

President Mnagagwa will also commission the institution’s three latest major projects, the MSU National Language Institute, MSU Pharmaceutical and Food Processing Plant as well as the MSU National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre.

During last year’s graduation, President Mnangagwa commissioned the MSU Industrial Park which focuses on textiles enterprise, chemicals production and the manufacture of crude tar.

Related posts:

  1. Forex savings, jobs in varsity coal tar project
  2. MSU sets up coal tar plant
  3. MSU staff morale hits rock bottom
  4. MSU hosts AfCFTA virtual conference
  5. MSU, UZ host key AfCFTA conference 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *