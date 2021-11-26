Source: 6594 graduate at Midlands State University | The Herald

President Mnangagwa officiating at the graduation ceremony.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of the Midlands State University (MSU) is officiating at the graduation ceremony where a record 6594 graduands will be graduating.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, President Mnangagwa is capping only 200 at the ceremony which is conducted at the university’s main campus in Gweru, while the majority will graduate virtually.

President Mnagagwa will also commission the institution’s three latest major projects, the MSU National Language Institute, MSU Pharmaceutical and Food Processing Plant as well as the MSU National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre.

During last year’s graduation, President Mnangagwa commissioned the MSU Industrial Park which focuses on textiles enterprise, chemicals production and the manufacture of crude tar.