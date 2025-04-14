Source: 70% of Bulawayo water contaminated: Council – The Southern Eye

A QUALITY monitoring exercise carried out by the Bulawayo City Council has revealed that its water is contaminated as seven out of 10 samples showed unsatisfactory results, with at least one negative result for the three parameters — high coliform count, non-faecal coliforms and faecal coliforms.

According to latest council minutes, Bulawayo director of health services Edwin Sibanda, Mzingwane reported that 51 routine bacteriological samples were collected and sent to Criterion Laboratory for analysis.

The minutes said the monthly target of 85 samples was not met due to the on-going water shedding and interruptions.

“Out of the 51 water points sampled, nine (17%) were positive for faecal coliforms indicating contamination by faecal matter. These were reported to the sanitation department for further investigation and corrective action,” the minutes said.

“A follow-up sample was collected from Tower Block and the result showed an improvement as it was negative for faecal coliforms. Follow up samples will be taken from other affected points to assess effectiveness of action taken.”

The minutes further indicated that 32 (63%) samples were positive for non-faecal coliforms indicating contamination and 16 (31%) had a high coliform count.

“Overall, 34 (67%) samples were unsatisfactory with at least one negative result for the three parameters (high coliform count, non-faecal coliforms and faecal coliforms),” the minutes read.

On faecal coliforms, nine samples from affected places were Tower Block, Sidojiwe Flats, Magwegwe Clinic, Holiday Inn, Zesa power station, Steeldale, United Spring, St Peters Primary School and Magwegwe North Butchery.

On non-faecal coliforms, 32 samples, the affected places were Tower Block, Sidojiwe Flats, Magwegwe Clinic, Basch Street office, Roads Yard, King George VI Home, Holiday Inn, Fazak shopping centre and Petra Primary School, among others.

Other affected areas include Bulawayo Country Club, Lalani Lodge, Zesa power station, United Spring, Hillside shops, Mattie/Moffat pump station 1, Zimbabwe Grain Bag, Criterion, St Peter’s Primary School, Godlwayo Primary School, Dumezweni Primary School, Pumula South Clinic, Njube Clinic, Magwegwe North Butchery, Choppies Bellevue, Northend Pool, Roads Yard, Thorngrove Sewage Works, Richmond Spar, Aisleby School, Umguza Park Club, Umvutcha Cemetery and Emganwini shops.

On the High Plate Count 16 samples, the affected places were Magwegwe Clinic, Fazak shopping centre, Lalani Lodge, Bulawayo Pool, Bradfield shops, Famona Fire Station, Zesa power station, Steeldale Brewery, St Peter’s Primary School, Dumezweni Primary School, Njube Clinic, Magwegwe North Butchery, Aisleby School and Criterion Waterworks.