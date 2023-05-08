Source: 75 pupils cheat death in bus inferno –Newsday Zimbabwe

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

ABOUT 75 Pakame High School pupils cheated death yesterday when their hired Inter Africa bus burst into flames after being involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

The students were travelling from Harare back to school in Shurugwi.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said all pupils escaped unhurt, but lost property in the inferno.

“The accident occurred at the 181km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway,” Nyathi said.

“The accident occurred after a pirate taxi driver suddenly encroached onto his (bus driver’s) lane. All pupils escaped, but some have lost their properties.”

He said police were yet to ascertain the value of the lost property.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Toungana Ndoro said: “We have policies and circulars that we have put in place for school authorities and transporters to exercise maximum care with children on board to avoid such unfortunate incidents.”