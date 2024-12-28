77 perish, 401 injured in road accidents

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

At least 77 people were killed while 401 others were injured in 1 211 road traffic accidents recorded countrywide between December 15 and yesterday.

During the same period last year, 71 people were killed while 393 others were injured in 1 454 road accidents recorded.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that, some accidents are caused by fatigue and negligent conduct on the part of drivers. Most road traffic accidents involved private vehicles where either drivers or passengers perished. The only major road traffic accident involving public service vehicles was recorded on 22nd December 2024 where three buses collided and two people died.”

He said on December 22, 2024, 106 road traffic accidents were recorded where seven people were killed while 38 people were injured.

On Christmas Day, 104 road traffic accidents were recorded where 13 people were killed while 16 others were injured. On December 26, 2024, 87 road traffic accidents were recorded where 11 people were killed while 40 people were injured.

“Accidents involving pedestrians trying to cross the roads have also been recorded. Drivers are urged to be observant, especially when approaching built-up areas or places frequented by the public including residential areas,” Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has reiterated that drivers should avoid speeding and overtaking in circumstances that are clearly not safe to do so.

“Above all, motorists are implored not to overload vehicles when travelling on the country’s roads. The public is advised to report errant drivers on the roads at any nearest police station or call National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to enforce all road rules and regulations without fear or favour. On the other hand, motorists are irnplored to be responsible and effectively contribute towards road safety in the country,” Comm Nyathi said.

This week, The Zimbabwe Republic Police assured that they had adequately deployed on all major roads, residential areas, central business districts and places where people converge to make merry to ensure peace and order prevails.

There are heightened roadblocks, traffic blitzes, stop and searches, motorised and cycle patrols to curb crime and road traffic accidents.

Comm Paul Nyathi said police will ensure that the public will celebrate the holidays in a peaceful manner.

He also urged all stakeholders, who include transporters, to prioritise the safety and security of the public.

The police warned motorcyclists who are riding or moving on the roads without helmets, with some carrying passengers, that arrests will be effected and the law will take its course without fear or favour.

Police were also taking action on those engaging in drug and substance abuse, adding that as the public celebrates the cross-over into the New Year, individuals, institutions and businesspersons must adhere to provisions of the law on the use of fireworks, fire crackers and other gadgets that may disturb the safety and security of the people.