Source: 77-year-old abuses toddler -Newsday Zimbabwe

Gladys Sibanda (77) was arraigned before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was asked to return to court on December 21 pending finalisation of investigations.

AN elderly Harare woman has been dragged to the magistrates court on allegations of aggravated indecent assault on a three-year-old boy whom she allegedly sexually assaulted last week.

She is charged with aggravated indecent assault as defined in section 66(1)(a) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act [Chapter 9:23].

Prosecutor Mercy Masamvi alleged that on November 15 this year, Sibanda, who resides in Kambuzuma, sexually assaulted the boy by sucking the minor’s privates.

The court also heard that Sibanda also bit the minor’s private parts.

She allegedly told the complainant that she wanted to smoke a cigarette before taking him on her lap and perpetrate the indecent assault.

According to State papers, the complainant was medically examined and an affidavit will be produced in court during trial.