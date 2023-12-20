Source: 8 armed robbers denied bail -Newsday Zimbabwe

EIGHT armed robbers, including two Fawcett Security officers, who broke into a Zapalala Supermarket and stole cash from a Mukuru branch inside the supermarket last month, were denied bail on Monday.

According to the State outline, the accused Johannes Chanakira (54), Brighton Hungwe (45), Tonderai Nyamukondiwa (38), Steven Afali (55), Lovemore Danken (48) and Happymore Roy Ranjisi (32) are unemployed.

They are being charged alongside Fawcett Security Company workers Mike Phiri (28) and Reggy Machingaifa (51).

The eight are facing two counts of armed robbery.

It is the State case that on November 25, 2023, the eight suspects and five accomplices, who are still at large, stole US$15 432 after blowing a cash vault at the premises.

Armed with information on the robbery suspects, police detectives waylaid them and arrested Hungwe in Harare.

He implicated the other seven.

They appeared before provincial magistrate Moreblessing Makati who remanded them in custody to January 2, 2024 for a trial date. Prosecutors Reginald Chawora and Shepherd Hokoma said the accused were dangerous criminals.

“Granting the accused bail will jeopardise the due administration of justice especially in the business community where targeted heists are becoming a daily norm,” they said.

“The accused persons formed part of a very sophisticated network of individuals who maliciously carry out their plans to perfection at any costs posing a real danger to society.”