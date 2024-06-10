8 learners hospitalised after food poisoning

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

8 learners hospitalised after food poisoning 
“Investigations carried out by the police revealed that a fellow school pupil brought the lunch box which contained home prepared food after being given two lunch boxes by her parent. The parent gave her instructions on how to share the food,” Comm Nyathi said.

Trust FreddyHerald Correspondent 

EIGHT learners from Matoranhembe Primary School in Murombedzi, Zvimba District, were rushed to hospital last Friday with suspected food poisoning. 

The learners fell ill after consuming rice and soup from a lunch box brought by their colleague, and started vomiting.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday said investigations were underway. 

“Investigations carried out by the police revealed that a fellow school pupil brought the lunch box which contained home prepared food after being given two lunch boxes by her parent. The parent gave her instructions on how to share the food,” Comm Nyathi said.

He said investigations were ongoing and further details would be released when they become available.

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwean prophet charged in court over child labor 
  2. Family raises flag over slain man
  3. Former Attorney General’s son and lawyer nabbed for drug dealing 
  4. Bus operator Isau Mupfumi, 21 others arrested over rank violence
  5. Six suspected cocaine dealers arrested
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *