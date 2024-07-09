$6,500 cash also stolen in raid by gang armed with machetes

HARARE – A gang of balaclava-wearing robbers stole 85kg of gold worth US$6.5 million during a raid on a house in Kanengoni village in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central, police said.

The incident took place at around 1.20AM on July 6.

Three men armed with machetes entered the house through a broken window and attacked the owner of the gold, who has not been named.

“The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$6,500 and 85kg of gold that was hidden in a wooden cabinet,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.