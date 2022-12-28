Source: 92 die in holiday accidents –Newsday Zimbabwe

Paul Nyathi

Ninety-two people have died from 1 285 accidents recorded from December 15 to 27, 20 more fatalities than the same period last year, police have said.

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told journalists at a Press conference in Harare that 72 deaths were recorded from 1 626 accidents during the same period last year.

He said of the accidents recorded this festive season, 69 were fatal.

“On Unity Day, a total of 107 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide and three of the accidents were fatal. Three people died while 27 others were injured. In 2021; 244 road traffic accidents were recorded with seven being fatal, killing 10 people, while 26 others were injured.

“On Christmas Day, a total of 119 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide, with 10 being fatal, killing 13 people and injuring 89 compared to 187 road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2021, with 10 being fatal, killing 13 people and injuring 35 others,” Nyathi said.

He said on Boxing Day, 88 road traffic accidents were recorded, killing 16 people and injuring 19 others.

In the same period last year, 103 road traffic accidents were recorded killing seven people and injuring 29.

Police said most of the accidents were a result of misjudgment by drivers.

“Motorists must exercise caution when driving. Most of the road traffic accidents occurred on highways as a result of speeding, overtaking errors, inattention, misjudgment, following too close and recklessness on the part of drivers, who, in most of the accidents recorded were trying to overtake in situations which were not safe to do so, or encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic, straddled the centre lane, and showed poor observation and control of the vehicles resulting in some hitting pedestrians who were walking on the side of the roads or standing at bus stops,” Nyathi said.

“No major road accident involving public service vehicles has been recorded so far. However, police is concerned with the number of private vehicles involved in accidents during this holiday. Some of them were overloaded while others were used for purposes which are clearly not suitable for such vehicles.”

He said police had impounded 2 159 vehicles during that period.