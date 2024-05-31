Source: A united Africa creates a potent voice: Mohadi -Newsday Zimbabwe

AFRICAN countries should unite to advocate its interests in crucial areas like trade, resource management and global governance to create a more just and equitable international order, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Delivering a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday, Mohadi said a united Africa boasts a more potent voice in a world that still often operates on the principle of “might is always right”.

Mohadi said prior to unification efforts, African nations often found themselves at a disadvantage in international trade negotiations.

He said colonial exploitation and mismanagement had left resources depleted or unequally distributed.

“The current international order, ladies and gentlemen, largely reflects the power dynamics of the post-colonial era. A united Africa, with its significant population and growing economic clout, can have a greater say in shaping global governance institutions,” Mohadi said.

“This includes advocating reforms in organisations like the United Nations Security Council, where Africa is currently underrepresented. A more influential Africa can push for a fairer global order that addresses issues of concern to the continent, such as climate change, debt relief and international development assistance.”

He said a united Africa’s influence extended beyond simply advocating for its interests while the continent could also play a more active role in international peacekeeping and conflict resolution.

“By leveraging on its combined resources and diplomatic experience, Africa can contribute to fostering peace and stability in regions experiencing conflict.

“This leadership role on the global stage enhances Africa’s reputation as a responsible and influential member of the international community,” he said.

Mohadi said the idea of a unified African economic bloc was not simply a lofty dream, but a powerful tool with the potential to transform the continent.

He said the collective power of a unified market also strengthened Africa’s position in international trade negotiations.

“This economic integration, as envisioned by the African Continental Free Trade Area, would not only benefit consumers with wider choices and potentially lower prices, but also create a more attractive environment for foreign investment,” the Vice-President said.

“This influx of capital would fuel infrastructure development, a crucial missing piece in many African economies. A continental economic bloc could prioritise projects that benefit all members, such as constructing efficient transportation networks and reliable energy grids.”