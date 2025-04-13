Source: A way out of the crisis: Prominent Zimbabweans revive push for alternative to elections – The Standard

A group of eminent Zimbabweans have called for the holding of an all-stakeholders conference to facilitate processes towards the formation of a National Transitional Authority (NTA) to solve the country’s multi-faceted crisis.

They said Zimbabwe is at crossroads socially, politically and economically, and needs an NTA to replace both the executive and legislature for a defined period of three to five years.

The proposed NTA will be composed of individuals “manifestly above partisan interests, untainted by accusations of violence or corruption, and committed solely to national renewal.”

This is not the first time a call for the NTAS is being made.

In a preamble titled: A Vision for a New Zimbabwe: Call for An All-Stakeholders National Conference, the brains behind the NTA initiative said a series of Southern African Political Economy Series (Sapes) Trust Policy Dialogues had injected new purpose to the Platform for Concerned Citizens (PCC).

The preamble states that the PCC has constituted a national steering committee to play a role in giving birth to an All-Stakeholders National Conference with the objective of a political settlement and NTA.

“This initiative has been informed by national dialogues that have involved the church, civil society, business and indeed the unions,” the preamble reads in part.

“The document The Zimbabwe We Want and Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition are such efforts which this initiative fully embraces.”

Members of the steering committee include academics Ibbo Mandaza, Janah Ncube, Karen Mukwasi, Joy Mabenge and Tendai Kaka Pfepferere, unionist Obert Masaraure, Keneddy Mutepfa, academic and researcher Tony Reeler and prominent publisher Trevor Ncube.

In a statement, Mandaza said the conference must draw participation from a cross-section of Zimbabweans locally and abroad to establish a political settlement to implement the NTA to address the country’s profound political, economic, and social challenges.

Mandaza said the proposed NTA will be given a three to five year mandate mandate to restore constitutional governance, reform key institutions, transform the electoral frameworks stabilise the economy through comprehensive reforms and end endemic corruption.

“The All-Stakeholders Conference must be inclusive and consultative, and therefore define the framework and goals for transition,” Mandaza said in the statement.

“This dialogue must ensure that, unlike previous transitions, Zimbabwe’s renewal will be shaped by its citizens rather than narrow elite interests.

“We propose that the NTA will be composed of respected, non- partisan individuals who will be prohibited from holding political office for five years following their service, ensuring their commitment to national rather than personal interests.”

Mandaza said “elections have failed to ensure the ‘Zimbabwe we want,” adding that only dialogue to bring about an NTA is the solution.

Zimbabwe has had disputed elections since 1980 with the ruling Zanu PF and military commanders insisting that no other party will ever be allowed to rule Zimbabwe.

“Since independence in 1980, Zimbabwe has experienced a series of contested elections that have deepened national divisions rather than resolved our problems,” Mandaza said.

In July 2024, former Zimbabwe National Army commander Anselem Sanyatwe openly stated that the country’s security forces intend to play a partisan political role, threatening future elections.

Sanyatwe told a Zanu PF rally that people would be marched to polling stations “whether you like it or not,” and that the ruling party, Zanu PF, would “rule forever.”

For decades, Zimbabwe’s military and other state security forces have interfered in the nation’s political and electoral affairs in violation of citizens’ civil and political rights.

The constitution states that no member of the security services in exercising their functions may act in a partisan manner, further the interests of any political party, or cause or violate anyone’s fundamental rights or freedoms.

However, senior members of the security forces have routinely ignored these provisions with impunity.

Election periods in Zimbabwe, especially in 1985, 1990, 2000, 2002, 2005, and 2008, were characterised by widespread violence, committed mainly by Zanu PF, its allies, and government security agencies, including sections of the army.

“The current crisis extends beyond politics to affect our economy, institutions, and social fabric,” Mandaza said.

“Unemployment has reached unprecedented levels, inflation continues unabated, and thousands of our citizens seek refuge abroad.

“Corruption, which a tax on the poor and a hindrance to economic development has become endemic and pervasive.”

Mandaza said members of the proposed NTA will be prohibited from holding political office for five years to ensure their commitment to the national cause.

The push for an NTA is amid a controversial push by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s loyalists to have his term of office extended beyond 2028 to 2030.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly said that he was not interested in having his term of office extended, but critics have cast doubt on his sincerity.

However, there are moves by Mnangagwa’s loyalists to by-pass a referendum and go the Parliament route to have the terms of office of lawmakers and that of the President extended for two years,

Mandaza said the future of Zimbabwe depends on the collective effort of all citizens.

“We call upon all Zimbabweans — youth, diaspora, civil society, business leaders, religious institutions, security services, and political actors — to join this critical non-partisan national project,” Mandaza said.

“It is time to Put Zimbabwe First!”

In the preamble, the conveners of the all-stakeholders conference said Zimbabwe needs a pause to allow for national reflection and reconstruction led by non-partisan interests.

“This is because the country faces a political paralysis, economic collapse, social disintegration and institutional decay among other ills.

“The evidence is incontrovertible: Zimbabwe’s challenges can no longer be addressed through conventional politics or by any single individual or party,” the preamble reads.

“We require a comprehensive national reset – a transitional arrangement that transcends partisan interests and places Zimbabwe’s future above all else.

“We propose a bold, citizen-centred approach to national renewal.”

The preamble added that the dialogue must ensure that Zimbabwe’s renewal must be shaped by its citizens rather than narrow elite interests.

In 1987, PF Zapu and Zanu signed a Unity Accord to ends the mass killings in Matabeleland and Midlands, resulting in the formation of Zanu PF.

However, the marriage of convenience broke down with PF Zapu members protesting that they were being undermined.

In 2008, the late Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa led a break-away from Zanu PF to revive Zapu.

In 2009, Zanu PF entered into a unity government with the opposition MDC following the 2008 disputed elections.

The unity government had its fair share of problems with members of the opposition also arguing that they were being undermined.

“Previous initiatives — from the Unity Accord of 1987 to the Global Political Agreement of 2008 to the promise of a ‘New Dispensation’ in 2017 — have failed because they prioritised elite accommodation over genuine broadbased national transformation,” the preamble read.

“This time must be different.

“The time for half-measures and incremental change has passed. Zimbabwe requires nothing less than fundamental transformation.”

The conveners said Zimbabwe has immense potential – blessed with abundant natural resources, a temperate climate, strategic location, and resourceful, resilient people.

“What we have lacked is not potential but a governance framework that unleashes rather than constrains our national gifts,” the preamble read..

“This vision is within our reach if we have the courage to grasp it.

“The future cannot be built by divided hands. It will take all of us, working together, to rebuild our beautiful nation. The time for action is now.”