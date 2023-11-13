HARARE – A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist abducted while campaigning in Mabvuku, Harare, has been found murdered, the party said on Monday.

Tapfumaneyi Masaya was grabbed by armed men last Saturday and forced into a vehicle while campaigning ahead of by-elections on December 9. The CCC claimed the vehicle is owned by Scott Sakupwanya, Zanu PF’s by-election candidate.

After a desperate search magnified online, Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore (CCC) wrote on X: “They killed our champion who was abducted in Mabvuku. MHSRP.”

Party spokesman Promise Mkwananzi said Masaya’s body had been identified by his family at Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary.

A police statement issued Monday confirmed the discovery of a body a day earlier on Sunday, but police maintain the body has not been positively identified.

“The ZRP is conducting investigations in connection with the location of a body at the intersection of Arcturus Road and Lobo Road in the Cleveland area of Harare on November 12,” national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“The identity of the victim is yet to be established. More details will be released in due course as investigations unfold.”

Ngadziore questioned the police’s sincerity, pointing out that Masaya’s body is still dressed in CCC T-Shirt for the Mabvuku Tafara campaign which he wore at the time of abduction.

“They (police) decided to keep quiet for 24 hours,” he told ZimLive.

Masaya is the latest victim of a wave of abductions targeting CCC activists. Last week, Harare MP Takudzwa Ngadziore went on Facebook Live while being pursued by agents from the Central Intelligence Organisation.

His video led to the identification of one of his abductors as a CIO operative. Ngadziore was tortured and dumped in Mazowe.

Rights group ZimRights said in a statement on Monday: “ZimRights is deeply concerned about the increase in abduction cases and the unending impunity… Tapfumaneyi Masaya’s abduction is a violation of fundamental human rights and must be condemned. We call on the ZRP to act and end these attacks on opposition members.”