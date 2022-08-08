Source: Accident claims 5 | The Herald

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

FIVE people died while one was seriously injured after their car collided with a haulage truck along the Harare-Masvingo Road on Saturday.

The accident occurred at the 33km peg at around 3.20pm.

Police said a Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board towards Harare collided with the Scania truck which had no passengers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 33km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road on August 6, 2022 at around 1520 hours.

“A motorist, who was driving a Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board towards Harare, collided head-on with a Scania rigid truck which had no passengers. Five people, including the driver of the Nissan Note, died on the spot, while one passenger sustained severe injuries. Names of the victims will be released in due course,” he said.

Last week, six people died while another one was injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 261 km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on August 2, 2022 at about 4.40am.

An Iveco Rigid truck with one passenger on board was involved in a head on collision with a Range Rover vehicle which was towing a trailer with six passengers on board.

The injured person was admitted at Beitbridge Hospital where she was further transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital.

The victims were positively identified by their next of kin and they are Jimu Tawanda (25) who was the driver of the Range Rover vehicle, Muzondo Denis (46), Webster Muchenje, Jimu Tinashe (33), Jimu Baiton (63), Fadzai Nyawaranda (20).

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to observe stipulated speed limits and be exemplary on the roads,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police also said another fatal road traffic accident occurred were three people died while three others were injured on July 31, 2022 at the 10.05 km peg along Birchenough Bridge-Mount Selinda Road near Bangwe Business Centre.

A Honda fit vehicle with five passengers on board burst a right tyre before it overturned and landed on its right side.

Two people died upon arrival at Birchenough Bridge Hospital while the other one died the following day while admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile police have released the names of the six farmers who died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on July 28, 2022 along the Rusape-Nyanga Road.

The victims, who are from Honda Valley, are Grace Masona, a female adult of Chavhanga Village, Judah Chimbo a male adult of Chavhanga Village, Enia Nyamutsaka a female adult of Chavhanga Village, Annania Madzitire a male adult of Chavhanga Village, Jambo Pawanyiwa, a male adult of Chavhanga Village, and Prisca Guta a female adult of Chavhanga Village.

Police have reiterated that drivers should exercise extreme caution on the country’’s major roads.