Source: Acting Chief Makumbe Killed In Car Crash

The Buhera community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of Acting Chief Makumbe, Takudzwa Paul Chengeta, at the age of 30.

The traditional leader died in a road accident on Wednesday at around 4 PM on the Harare-Mutare highway, approximately 86 km from Harare. His Toyota Hilux GD6 collided head-on with a Gold Class bus in Marondera.

At the time of the accident, Chengeta, a final-year Civil Engineering student at the University of Zimbabwe, was travelling to Mutare from Harare with a friend.