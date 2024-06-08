Acting President Mohadi donates laptops, pushes for modern education

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Acting President Kembo Mohadi is shown how to create a Web Page by Manama High School form two learner Enrique Tshuma before he handed over a donation of laptops to the school in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South yesterday. Looking on are, ELCZ’s Western Diocese Bishop Michael Dube (left), Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu and Gwanda South Member of Parliament Omphile Marupi.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in MANAMA, Gwanda South

MANAMA High School in Gwanda district, Matabeleland South, played a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, and Acting President Kembo Mohadi paid tribute to the institution during his visit yesterday.

The Acting President is a proud alumnus who attended Form One and Two from 1966 to 1967 at Manama. In addition to reminiscing about his youth, Acting President Mohadi donated 20 laptops and 10 FIFA-approved soccer balls to the school.

During his address to students, staff, and dignitaries, he praised the school’s legacy of producing successful leaders who contributed to securing freedom for the country’s black majority.

“This school must stand shoulder high to all learning institutions in the country, as quite a number of students from here contributed to the liberation of this country. For me to be here is very sentimental indeed. If this school and the responsible authority, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) were humans, their hero status would be unanimous,” Acting President Mohadi said.

Over 400 students and staff members left the school in 1977 and crossed the border into Botswana to join the fight for freedom, including prominent figures like the late former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

The exodus led to the temporary closure of the school.

Acting President Mohadi urged learners and educators to recognise the importance of the institution and to continue striving to produce critical thinkers, researchers, and visionary learners. He also emphasised the need to equip today’s youth with the skills and knowledge required to navigate the modern workforce and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including innovation, practicality, and adaptable skills.

“The products of this institution who are heroes and heroines in their professional, political and personal right are spread all over Zimbabwe and across the globe. It is therefore important for all learners and staff to realise the importance of this institution to the nation and continue to contribute to its development so that it can produce critical thinkers, researchers and visionary learners who can take their own and become producers and entrepreneurs,” said the Acting President.

The laptops he donated symbolise the Government’s commitment to supporting youth development and education under President Mnangagwa, particularly in the digital economy and human capital development sectors identified in National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Acting President Mohadi hopes that the laptops will empower learners to shape their destinies and make a positive impact in the country and the world.

“It will enhance their digital skills and align them with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution which we have never experienced during our time of learning. As I stand in front of you here and in earnest as a proud product of the institution, I accord allegiance to the school and the responsible authority,” he said.

Acting President Mohadi also reminded students and staff of the national focus on Education 5.0. The innovative educational model prioritises both learning and doing. It equips graduates to tackle real-world challenges by fostering a spirit of invention and industrialisation. He highlighted the establishment of innovation hubs at universities and colleges across the country, serving as collaborative research centres and lifelong learning laboratories.

“Community needs are identical and solutions proffered to produce artefacts that are finally translated to products that fulfil demands by the people. While the certificate is pertinent to confirm the terminal examination qualification, it is the transformative application of knowledge to produce real items that we need to solve real-life challenges,” said Acting President Mohadi.

He underscored the need to move beyond traditional classroom methods. The future of education, he argued, lies in fostering innovation, and practicality, and equipping students with adaptable skills and knowledge. This approach, he believes, will lead to a more productive workforce.

“As you receive these laptops, be reminded of the words of Nelson Mandela who once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’.”

The gift of the devices is evidence of the Government’s commitment to supporting youth development and education under President Mnangagwa, particularly in key NDS1 sectors like digital economy and human capital development.