Source: Acting President mourns senior army officer | The Herald

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga

Herald Reporter

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has sent a condolence message to the Mandizvidza family following the death of Lieutenant Colonel Israel Mandizvidza.

Lt Col Mandizvidza died at West End Hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.

In a statement, Acting President Chiwenga described him as a dedicated officer who served the country with distinction.

“Lt Col Israel Mandizvidza was a dedicated, loyal and patriotic officer who served in my office with unparalleled diligence as a Deputy Director,” he said.

“Israel was a versatile officer with an agile mind and disposition.

“By and large, he combined his rich military and academic background in the discharge of his duties. He paid meticulous attention to detail, a feat that made his work stand out among his peers and superiors. The void he has left will be difficult to fill.

“On behalf of the office and my behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his spouse Lister, children Tanatswa Ronia and Tavonga Gideon; the Mandizvidza family and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on this sad loss. May you be comforted by the knowledge that he is now resting in a better place.”

Lt Col Mandizvidza was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army on January 1, 1995 as an Officer Cadet.

He rose through the ranks to Lieutenant Colonel.

He was a holder of a BSC Honours Degree in Geo-Spatial Intelligence attained from the University of Zimbabwe, among other qualifications.