Source: Activist picked up for questioning –Newsday Zimbabwe

A human and sexual rights activist was picked up for questioning for organising a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people (LGBTQI) social hangout in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

It is understood that Miranda Tshuma was picked up after the event.

“Three men who identified themselves as members of the police just came and arrested her. As students, we are no longer safe. Gay rights are human rights and people should be free to choose whom they want to be,” an LGBTQI activist who witnessed the incident said.

There have been consistent reports of discrimination and violence being committed against LGBTQI persons in recent years including assault, sexual violence, harassment, blackmail and the denial of basic rights and services.

Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under the Criminal Law Act 2006, which criminalises acts of ‘sodomy’.

This provision carries a maximum penalty of one year of imprisonment and a fine.

Zimbabwe codified its criminal laws in 2006, explicitly criminalising same-sex sexual activity in legislation for the first time since it gained its independence.

Prior to this, the country’s criminal provisions operated under the common law inherited from the British during the colonial period, under which ‘sodomy’ was criminalised.

There is some evidence of the law being enforced in recent years, with LGBT people being occasionally subject to arrest, and harassment.

But there appear to be no successful prosecutions under the law.