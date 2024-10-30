Advocacy inspires Zimbabwe’s top Paralympian

Vimbai Zvinowanda from Zvishavane is living her dream of being one of Zimbabwe’s top athletes after qualifying for this year’s Paris Paralympic Games.

Zvinowanda, an amputee, will represent the country in the T47 400-metre category at the global event after excelling at the recent African championships held in Marrakech, Morocco.

She wants to inspire young people with disabilities in the country, and she partly attributes her success to assistance from the Zimbabwe Parents of Handicapped Children Association (ZPHCA).

“I am a sportsperson, and the ZPCHA taught us as young people with disabilities to be confident because lack of confidence can negatively affect your performance,” Zvinowanda said.

“I was in Morocco last month because of sport and won two gold medals. It was not something I was expecting.”

The rising athlete is a beneficiary of a ZPHCA advocacy programme being implemented in Epworth (Harare), Mutasa (Manicaland), Beitbridge (Matabeleland South), and Zvishavane (Midlands) to strengthen caregivers’ capacity to advocate for free access to specialised disability services.

ZPHCA’s initiative is part of a programme by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Development supported by UNICEF’s Child Protection Fund III and funded by the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) that empowers youths with disabilities to assert their rights.

“I want to thank UNICEF and the ZPHCA for the advocacy training,” Zvinowanda said. “They taught us how to advocate for services provided by different government departments and targeted at youths with disabilities.

“I learnt that when one has challenges like lack of school fees, they can approach the Department of Social Welfare, and we were taught that disability does not mean inability.”

She wants to play her role in driving projects that empower people with disability as a way of giving back to the organisations that she says changed her life.

“I have always had a dream to help people with disabilities,” Zvinowanda said. “I want to start an organisation that helps people with disabilities, and I already have a name for it.”