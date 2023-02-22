Source: AfDB boss Dr Adesina jets in | The Herald

Dr Akinumwi Adesina

Oliver Kazunga Senior Business Reporter

AFRICAN Development Bank (AfDB) president Dr Akinumwi Adesina, the Chief Facilitator for Zimbabwe’s clearance and debt resolution process is in the country for the second key stakeholders meeting on the debt strategy tomorrow.

Dr Adesina and his team of officials from the AfDB arrived at the Robert Gabriel International Airport in Harare this afternoon and were welcomed by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, and a team from the Treasury as well as other Government officials.

The second structured dialogue platform will also be attended by Mozambican former President Joaquim Chissano, the other high-level facilitator who jetted in the country on Sunday.

The AfDB president accepted President Mnangagwa’s request last July to champion Zimbabwe’s debt clearance roadmap for the country to access new credit from international financial institutions (IFIs).