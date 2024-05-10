Africa should produce own fertilisers: President

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
The President said it was unfortunate that low fertiliser use and poor soil health continued to undermine sustainable agriculture production and productivity, particularly among communal and small holder farmers.
He said this yesterday while addressing Heads of State and Government, development partners and international organisations among other delegates at the African Fertiliser and Soil Health Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya.
The summit was meant to reflect on the importance of fertiliser and soil health as a vital resource to stimulate agriculture productivity to guarantee food security and sovereignty across the African continent.
“It is unfortunate that despite the inherent potential, Africa currently spends billions of dollars in food and fertiliser imports per year. Greater efforts must be made to leverage the availability of raw materials for the local production of mineral fertilisers and reduce our over-reliance on imports.”
The President commended the African Development Bank for setting up a Fertiliser Fund, aimed at boosting local production of fertilisers, as well as research, science, innovation and technology development.
“Zimbabwe has not been spared the adverse effects of climate change, with our sub-region currently experiencing an El Nino-induced drought. However, my Government continues to implement ‘The Agricultural, Food Systems, and Rural Transformation Strategy’ which, among other aspects, prioritises improved policies, investment, finance and markets for fertiliser and soil health management. Additionally, access to and affordability of organic fertilisers for sustainable soil management practices and interventions are being broadened.
President Mnangagwa said his Government was ready to broaden partnerships and synergies to boost agriculture productivity.
“My administration stands ready to broaden partnerships, synergies and investments to enhance crop yields. Several opportunities exist for investors to set up new entities or partner with current local companies, through either upgrading existing or introducing new technology to scale up fertiliser production in our country,” he said.
Zimbabwe, he said, endorsed the agreements that were made at the Summit, aimed at enhancing fertiliser production and improve soil health.
The African Centre for Fertiliser Development, which is resident in Zimbabwe, remains a critical cog in promoting research on soil health and fertiliser development, he said.
“We, thus, welcome the commitment to fully operationalise and support the Africa Centre for Fertiliser Development, which was the brainchild of our august body and whose strategic mandate is aligned with the agenda of this summit,” he said.
In his opening remarks, Kenyan leader, President William Ruto said Africa should fully utilise its agriculture potential and use its raw materials for value addition and produce its own fertiliser.
He said some of the challenges being faced include inadequate fertiliser application and extreme weather challenges.
“There are challenges that include inadequate fertiliser application, extreme weather adversities, floods as we are witnessing in East Africa, droughts as in Southern Africa and extensive land degradation. All this point to poor soil health management, which is a subject of our discussion,” said President Ruto.
He said geopolitical dynamics, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, had worsened fertiliser availability something that has reduced food security, yet Africa was endowed with raw materials that can lead to self-sufficiency.
Agriculture, said President Ruto, was central to Africa’s economic activity and is influenced by proper crop application.
“Africa is a growing market of 1,4 billion people and it is important to use the asset we have, which is our agriculture potential. There is need for production of fertiliser using locally available raw materials so as to live in dignity. Africa possesses the largest agriculture population yet we operate below our potential, we need to improve that,” he said.
African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat Muhammad said the continental body was determined to improve fertiliser usage and soil management to ensure food security.
The summit, that ran under the theme: “Listen to the Land”, had outcomes that included a 10-year Action Plan, to deliver concrete action for steps to be taken by African leaders and stakeholders over the next 10 years.
The Action Plan will provide a focus for new policies and investments that will enable farmers to work toward re-building soil health and ultimately increase yield responses and profitability of fertilisers.
The summit also deliberated on Africa’s recent widespread decades-long farmland soil quality decline — a phenomenon that continues today and negatively impacts the agricultural production capacity and food security on the continent.
The declaration focused on key targets required for agricultural growth, food security and rural development in Africa, with a focus on the role of fertilisers.
President Mnangagwa arrived back home last night and was received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs.
