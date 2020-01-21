Fellow Zimbabweans, Your Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic Community, Honourable Members of Parliament, Mayors and Councillors, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, it is an honour for me to present AGENDA 2020 which defines the year 2020 as the decisive year for dealing with the broad challenges facing the nation.

Source: AGENDA 2020: President Chamisa’s Address To The Nation – The Zimbabwean

Today we gather here at Stodart HALL in Mbare, this great place of history, a place of hope and inspiration which has served as a revolutionary springboard for many of our country’s nationalist trailblazers, religious torchbearers as well as sports and artistic luminaries among many other leading lights who have, over the years, scaled the heights as the “Class of Stodart Hall”, in search of a Zimbabwe that the people want but which remains a pipe dream TO BE PURSUED, BUT YET TO BE ATTAINED.Because we are meeting in January and given that it is our first time to do so this year, let me take this opportunitto extend to everyone compliments of the new year.But as I do so, I’m alive to the fact that compliments of the new year have already been superseded by complicationsof the last year, which have followed us into the new year; and which are standing in the way of any prospect for ahappy and prosperous year for Zimbabweans.This year, 2020, is an important year not least because it marks the end of a decade and the start of a new one.Over the last decade, and indeed over the last two decades, Zimbabweans have not been able to realistically wisheach other a happy and prosperous new year, with any credibility. The last decade, and the one before it, have seenthe destruction of happiness and prosperity in our country in ways that are unprecedented.Throughout the last decade, Zimbabweans have moved from one year to another, on a wing and a prayer while plunging from crisis to crisis and darkness to darkness, with oppression and the brutal denial of basic human rights as the order of the day.We declare 2020 a year of breakthrough in reclaiming the people’s victory and 2020-2030 a decade of hope rapid radical transformation.In March 1997 Zimbabwe launched Vision 2020. Vision 2020 promised:

• Education for all by 2020, and

Today we have none of all the promises THAT 2020 is upon us. As sure as the sunrise, time has come to test our

We have no healthcare, no housing, no universal education and no jobs. 23 years later we have a rapidly deteriorating healthcare system where doctors have to protest for medicines and equipment and where teachers cannot afford to send their own children to school. We have a beautiful AND RICH country, with talented people and a wealth of natural resources. Ours is ONLY a failure of leadership. The Zimbabwe of today is the product of and an expression of poor leadership. The crisis in Zimbabwe is man-made. We are a broken and divided nation, led through fear, governed by force and ruled through violence. Man-made poverty is being used as a tool of repression and oppression, while poverty has been weaponised to enrich a few. Food continues to be used as a political weapon to sow divisions, fuel hate and instill fear. This can’t be allowed to continue. Right now, we are struggling with everything and anything education, school fees and teachers conditions of service, doctors, water, electricity, transport and social service delivery in general People have been impoverished beyond measure, no jobs, no income, no lights, no water, no fuel, prices are escalating while incomes are plunging. It’s just hell on earth, a beautiful country and hitherto relatively prosperous country turned into a hellhole by a failed, rogue and corrupt politics and policies. THIS IS THE SIGNAL! The old order has failed to bring forth the new. They have shown that they possess neither the appetite nor capacity to change. They’re vacuous. Their politics is vapid, insipid and out of time. To place any hope on the past and on yesterday’s people is an act of cruelty and a betrayal of our children’s future. • The old order is struggling on the governance and legitimacy fronts.

• The old order is struggling on the re-engagement front.

• The old order is struggling on the national convergence platform.

• The old older is struggling on the economic front.

• The old order is struggling on the policy FORMULATION AND IMPLEMENTATION fronts.

• The old order is struggling on the credibility and integrity fronts.

THIS IS THE SIGNAL!

So the ridiculous slogans about a new dispensation, open for business and second republic this and that have been shown to be superficial rhetoric and delusions of clueless regime now muddling through on the basis of directionless experimentalism hoping that somewhere along the way it will stumble on solutions to our problem. That’s not how things work. We need serious and competent leadership with a clear vision and pathway forward through structured reform, re-engagement and talks

THIS IS THE SIGNAL

We have heard you ask time and time again. What are you doing to provide an alternative, and I say to you again, we are the people’s leadership. We hold within us your deep desire for change. We are the unfulfilled expression of the people’s true will. We are you. It is you who voted for us. You, whose vote was stolen in 2018. You who WE will continue to fight with, side by side.

We will act, we will LEAD AND REPRESENT, we will speak up in parliament, we will challenge unlawfulness, we will work in every community. We will not betray the people’s vote nor let their voice be silenced. This is our Agenda in 2020.

We will walk the path of resistance. We are emboldened and resolved. Come what may. We will not be intimidated.

It is time to fight for the Zimbabwe we want and have so rightly dreamed of and worked for. In 2020 we will focus our efforts on the people’s fight:

1.The fight for a people’s government, reforms and return to legitimacy.

2.The fight for a better life, dignity and livelihoods.

3.The fight against corruption.

4.The fight for rights, freedoms, security of persons and rule of law.

5.The fight in defense of the constitution and constitutionalism.

Breaking Barriers Initiative (BBI)

This year, 2020, is the people’s year to start the people’s decade.

It is the year of the people’s action.

This is the year when something must and will give. This year is our revolutionary moment.

A new page must be turned in the making of a new Zimbabwe, whose journey was started by the MDC when the glorious movement of the people first entered Parliament in 2000. But for us to turn the required page in 2020, we must extend our hand, our open hand of peace, of democracy, of human rights and of sustainable development; to our neighbours, friends, comrades and compatriots.

The change we have sought as the MDC is not change for us as a political party but change for us as Zimbabweans. That is why we have become a people’s movement. Our political party is an instrument for change meant to benefit each and every Zimbabwean regardless of who they are, their station in life, their tribe, their national origin, their totem or even their political affiliation.

In order for the people to stamp their authority in 2020 as the people’s year to kick start the people’s decade, it is important for us to understand that where and when the people have spoken, as they did on 30 July 2018, the people must act to implement what they have said.

Politics is not about words but about action. In the best political traditions, praxis, that is action, has always defined politics. This is an existential truth. That is why, in the final analysis, we are judged not by what we say but by what we do or do not do. It is the sins of commission and omission that shall follow us.