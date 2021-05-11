THE Constitutional Court will on Tuesday 11 May 2021 preside over the hearing and determination of an application filed by Gift Konjana, a losing opposition MDC party’s parliamentary candidate seeking to nullify the declaration by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of ZANU PF party legislator Dexter Nduna as the winner of the Chegutu West constituency during the 2018 harmonised elections.

Source: Aggrieved “legislator” petitions concourt over electoral fraud – The Zimbabwean

Konjana recently filed an application in the Constitutional Court

seeking an order granting him leave to appeal against the decision of

the Supreme Court which on 23 March 2021 upheld the Electoral Court’s

decision saying it has no jurisdiction to hear an election petition

appeal once the prescribed period of three months has expired and

moved on to remove the matter from the Supreme Court roll.

In his appeal filed in the Supreme Court on 2 November 2018, Konjana

had argued that Electoral Court Judge Justice Mary Zimba-Dube had

erred and misdirected herself on 18 October 2018 when she rejected his

election petition on the grounds that it was fatally defective. In the

Electoral Court, Konjana had argued that ZEC officials had made a

mistake by swapping his 121 votes in one of the wards in Chegutu West

constituency with those of another candidate Simon Kache, who had

gotten just one vote. The ZEC officials confirmed that if the mistakes

were corrected, Konjana should have been declared the duly elected

legislator as he had in fact garnered 10 949 votes compared to Nduna’s

10 932.

But Supreme Court Judges of Appeals Justice Bharat Patel and Justice

Chinembiri Bhunu removed Konjana’s appeal from the court roll after

ruling that he had failed to comply with the law which required him to

have the election petition to be heard within the prescribed three

months period.

Now Konjana, who is represented by Advocate Tererai Mafukidze

instructed by Moses Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, has

petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order granting him

leave to appeal to the apex court against the decision of the Supreme

Court.

In his application, Konjana argued that the Supreme Court decided

constitutional matters and issues connected with decisions on

constitutional matters and erred in its judgment by failing to hold

that based on a constitutionally compliant interpretation, section

182(2) of the Electoral Act is directory and cannot constitutionally

operate as a time bar to the determination of an appeal already

properly pending before it.

Konjana also argued that the Supreme Court failed to hold that

interpreting section 182(2) of the Electoral Act as mandatory results

in unconstitutional limitation of the right of access to the courts

and a fair hearing provided under section 69(2) and (3) of the

Constitution, the right to the protection of the law under section

56(1) of the Constitution and the right to vote guaranteed under

section 67(1)(a) and (b) of the Constitution and section 67(3)(a)

and(b) of the Constitution.

He also submitted that the Supreme Court failed to hold that the

ouster of the court’s jurisdiction in this case would be

unconstitutional and therefore should prefer the constitutional

interpretation that preserves the ordinary jurisdiction of the court.

Konjana wants the Constitutional Court to grant him leave to appeal

and to be granted leave to file a notice of appeal within 10 days.