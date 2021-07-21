Source: Agriculture extension workers receive motor bikes | The Herald

Agricultural extension workers in Mashonaland Central receive motor bikes today

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement’s department of Agritex in Mashonaland Central today received 22 motor bikes from FSG and Valley Seeds to capacitate extension officers.

This follows President Mnangagwa’s call for agriculture to play its part in the achievement of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

So far, Mashonaland Central has received 346 motorbikes to make sure that officers can move from one place to the other and reach all the areas that were once inaccessible.

The Ministry’s director, Mr Stancilae Tapererwa, who spoke during the handover of the bikes said extension officers now had no excuse for not reaching some areas.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa said we must journey towards 2030, no area should be left behind,” he said. “Agriculture plays a major role to achieve that.

“He promised us 5 000 bikes and we are going to receive a total of 5 800 today, 3 300 from FSG and 2 500 from Valley seeds. Central Government pledged to give us 20 litres of petrol per motorbike per month.”

Mr Tapererwa said in the previous years they had been encountering problems when it came to the maintenance of the motor bikes, but this time said FSG and Valley Seeds pledged to service them for a period of three years.

He said Government had established a soil testing laboratory at Chaminuka Vocational Training Centre.

Speaking at the occasion, Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga, who was represented by director from Local Government and Public Works Mr Cosmas Chiringa, said Government had played its part by providing a conducive environment for agricultural growth.

The province was now looking forward to get positive results by increasing production from the Pfumvudza programme.