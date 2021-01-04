HARARE – A desperate search is underway for a Zimbabwean journalist who went missing on New Year’s day, with his family and colleagues increasingly concerned about his safety.

Costa Nkomo was last seen leaving his house in Harare Friday morning, a day after returning from his rural home where he spent his Christmas holiday, said his employer, New Zimbabwe website.

“Social media platform WhatsApp shows he was last active that Friday at 9.22 am. Since then efforts by the family to locate him have been unsuccessful.”

Misa-Zimbabwe, an advocacy group for journalists and press freedom called on anyone with information on Nkomo to step forward

“Please help locate him. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please get in touch on the numbers shown in the flier,” Misa said.

The contacts provided are +263 772 747 955, +263 777 945 142, +263 712 738 904, +263 717 516 562 and +263 772 697 846.

While remaining cautiously optimistic, Nkomo’s colleagues say they are worried about his safety given Zimbabwe’s record of harassing independent journalists as well as abductions and disappearances of activists.

Government spokesperson Nick Ndabaningi Mangwana also joined the search Saturday, describing Nkomo as a “great professional.”

“Some young journalists got in touch asking for help to publicize that Costa is missing. He was last seen on New Year’s eve,” Mangwana tweeted.

“Anyone with information please contact the numbers provided. Costa is a great professional and person who gets along with many. Please help with information.”

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi was not available for comment.