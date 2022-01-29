Source: All CCC Candidates For By-elections Are Ours, Claims MDC-T Official – Pindula News

A senior MDC-T official, Tapiwa Mashakada, has claimed that former MDC Alliance members who filed their nominations for the upcoming by-elections under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) still belong to their former party.

In a Facebook post this Saturday, Mashakada asserted that as long as those CCC members did not renounce their membership of the MDC Alliance, in terms of the law, they still belong to the MDC Alliance until the CCC holds its congress.

This is despite the fact that the majority of CCC candidates for the 26 March by-elections were recalled by the MDC-T (which also claims to be the MDC Alliance) for belonging to another party (also called the MDC Alliance). Wrote Mashakada: