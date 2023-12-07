Source: All set for GBV fun run -Newsday Zimbabwe

ALL roads lead to Zvishavane where activists drawn from different parts of the country will converge for the gender-based violence (GBV) fun run on Saturday.

The initiative is the brainchild of Tatenda Mbizvo, a volunteer at the For 4 Girls Focus Trust and this year’s activity will specifically focus on challenges faced by living people with disability.

“We intend to engage the Zvishavane urban and rural communities which are governed by Zvishavane Town Council and Runde Rural District Council and various government ministries For 4 Girls Focus Trust will account for all assistance levied to its cause through accountability, transparency and open engagement. As an organization, we saw it fit to do an inclusive fun run which will be mostly a community event,” he said.

He said the trust is a community-based, non-discriminatory, and a non-profitable charity organisation.

“Our event will start at Escrow shopping centre in Makwasha, Zvishavane, going around most of the local communities which will include Mandava Township, Izayi Park, Makwasha Lot 2, Platinum Park, and Maglas Township,” Mbizvo said.

The idea is to bring awareness in all townships in Zvishavane to break the bias against people living with a disability.

“As an organisation, we intend to end discrimination as we call for inclusion for equality. The day `s theme will be “LET’S MAKE ZVISHAVANE A GBV FREE ENVIRONMENT”.

The For 4 Girls Focus Trust focuses on addressing challenges faced by people with disabilities, mental health issues, child-headed and elderly families, to seek to capacitate and promote comprehensive and sustaining community-based care.